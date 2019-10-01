FROST ADVISORY: Sept. 30th – Oct. 1st

The Adventures of Paul Hughes
Professional photographer and Manzanita resident Paul Hughes has captured a... Read more →
Frost Advisory issued September 30 at 6:20PM PDT until October 01 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Portland
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Areas of frost. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight. Wind sheltered valleys may drop to near or slightly below freezing overnight, especially in the Coast Range.
* WHERE…Primarily coastal valleys and valleys within the Coast Range. Coldest locations will be wind-sheltered valleys such as the Nehalem River Valley.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer