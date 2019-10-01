FROST ADVISORY: Sept. 30th – Oct. 1st

Frost Advisory issued September 30 at 6:​20​PM PDT until October 01 at 8:​00​AM PDT by NWS Portland

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Areas of frost. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight. Wind sheltered valleys may drop to near or slightly below freezing overnight, especially in the Coast Range.

* WHERE…Primarily coastal valleys and valleys within the Coast Range. Coldest locations will be wind-sheltered valleys such as the Nehalem River Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.