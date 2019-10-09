Frost Advisory Oct. 9th – Midnight until 08:00AM Thursday Oct. 10th

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…South Washington Coast and North Oregon Coast.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST … SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST

Instructions:

People in the area covered by the frost advisory are advised to harvest or protect tender vegetation. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold.