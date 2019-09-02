Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve Pelican Survey

Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and Audubon Society of Portland offer an exciting Citizen Science Opportunity! Join us in the early evening for our Pelican Survey on Saturday, September 14th.

Although the Brown Pelican was removed from the Endangered Species List in 2009, new threats are challenging this bird’s survival. In recent years, this species has suffered huge nest failures on its breeding grounds off southern and Baja California, which is thought to be tied to declines in their main food source, forage fish (primarily anchovies).

This survey is conducted two days each year from Baja California to Washington, with a goal to help define the distribution and abundance of Brown Pelicans and track shifts in population structure to help better protect this majestic bird.

You can help us by joining the effort to count pelicans at our local rocky island pelican roosting sites in the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve just off the community of Falcon Cove between Manzanita and Cannon Beach, Oregon.

No experience necessary. Email capefalconmr@gmail.com for location and details.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

