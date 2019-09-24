FREE Weather Spotter Training Coming to Nehalem Oct. 2nd

The National Weather Service in Portland and the Tillamook County’s Office of Emergency Management welcomes volunteers with an interest in the weather to attend one of our upcoming training classes this fall. On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 we will be teaching a weather spotter training class in Nehalem, Oregon from 6:00 – 7:30 PM. The class is free and will be at the North Coast Recreational District Building located at 36155 9th Street in Nehalem, Oregon.

Anyone that wants to become a volunteer weather spotter or those who are already weather spotters and want refresher training are welcome to attend. We hope to see you there!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

