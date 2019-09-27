The Adventures of Paul Hughes
** FREE **
URGENT DENTAL CARE CLINIC
Do you have pain, swelling or bleeding in your mouth? Do you have holes
in your teeth or a broken tooth? Adventist Health Tillamook is partnering
with Medical Teams International to provide a no cost dental clinic for
people with urgent dental needs.
WHAT- Everyone deserves a healthy and pain-free smile. A mobile
health unit will park at Adventist Health Tillamook and
licensed dental professionals will pull teeth or provide fillings.
This is free for the patient.
WHO- The clinic provides dental care to people who:
Have no dental insurance
Are unable to pay
Have no access to dental care
Have pain, bleeding and/or swelling
Have urgent dental needs
Services provided include treatment to reduce infection,
swelling and pain, fillings and extractions.
WHEN- Tuesday, October 1
WHERE- Adventist Health Tillamook
1000 Third Street
Tillamook
HOW- Call to set up an appointment.
Contact Mollie at 503-815-2272.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer