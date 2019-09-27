Pages Navigation Menu

Tillamook Advertisting and Radio

Free Urgent Dental Care Clinic

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

** FREE **
URGENT DENTAL CARE CLINIC

Do you have pain, swelling or bleeding in your mouth? Do you have holes
in your teeth or a broken tooth? Adventist Health Tillamook is partnering
with Medical Teams International to provide a no cost dental clinic for
people with urgent dental needs.

WHAT- Everyone deserves a healthy and pain-free smile. A mobile
health unit will park at Adventist Health Tillamook and
licensed dental professionals will pull teeth or provide fillings.
This is free for the patient.

WHO- The clinic provides dental care to people who:
▪ Have no dental insurance
▪ Are unable to pay
▪ Have no access to dental care
▪ Have pain, bleeding and/or swelling
▪ Have urgent dental needs
Services provided include treatment to reduce infection,
swelling and pain, fillings and extractions.

WHEN- Tuesday, October 1

WHERE- Adventist Health Tillamook
1000 Third Street
Tillamook

HOW- Call to set up an appointment.
Contact Mollie at 503-815-2272.


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)