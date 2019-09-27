** FREE **

URGENT DENTAL CARE CLINIC

Do you have pain, swelling or bleeding in your mouth? Do you have holes

in your teeth or a broken tooth? Adventist Health Tillamook is partnering

with Medical Teams International to provide a no cost dental clinic for

people with urgent dental needs.

WHAT- Everyone deserves a healthy and pain-free smile. A mobile

health unit will park at Adventist Health Tillamook and

licensed dental professionals will pull teeth or provide fillings.

This is free for the patient.

WHO- The clinic provides dental care to people who:

Have no dental insurance

Are unable to pay

Have no access to dental care

Have pain, bleeding and/or swelling

Have urgent dental needs

Services provided include treatment to reduce infection,

swelling and pain, fillings and extractions.

WHEN- Tuesday, October 1

WHERE- Adventist Health Tillamook

1000 Third Street

Tillamook

HOW- Call to set up an appointment.

Contact Mollie at 503-815-2272.