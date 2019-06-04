FREE SPEAKER AT PIONEER MUSEUM JUNE 8th

What do we risk when we lay ourselves open through music, painting, or any other art form? What might we give up and what might we gain when we set out to craft something beautiful or provocative or simply expressive that the world did not previously hold? Given today’s artistic economy, to what extent is exposure—to other people and of the creative self—desirable?

This is the focus of “What We Risk: Creativity, Vulnerability, and Art,” a free conversation with Jason Graham on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, 2106 Second Street in downtown Tillamook. This program is hosted by the Museum and sponsored by Oregon Humanities and the Museum’s Daisy Fund.

Graham is a Chicago-born, Oregon-based artist and educator. He is a former slam poetry champion for the state of Oregon and is currently an art ambassador for Rise Up International in association with the US Department of State. He has been featured multiple times as a TEDx speaker and performer. His CV includes Sundance Film Festival, Fiji International Jazz & Blues Festival, Women’s Muse Conference, MAGIC trade show Las Vegas, Street Con Dubai, Valley Fiesta Australia, and Oregon Art Beat, and he has shared stages with the likes of Ice Cube, Ghostface Killah, Saul Williams, and Talib Kweli, among many others. Most recently he worked as a journalist in Nauru for Vice magazine.

Through the Conversation Project, Oregon Humanities offers free programs that engage community members in thoughtful, challenging conversations about ideas critical to our daily lives and our state’s future. For more information about this free community discussion, please contact the Museum at 503.842.4553 or visit www.tcpm.org.

