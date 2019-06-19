FREE Movie Showing of “The Book of Life” in Spanish June 28th at Goodspeed Park in Tillamook

RINEHART CLINIC, OREGON HEALTH INSURANCE MARKETPLACE, and LOWER COLUMBIA HISPANIC COUNCIL are hosting an Evening of information and entertainment for Latino families in Tillamook.

The City of Tillamook has added to the “Outdoor Movie Nights” series, including a movie showing in Spanish on Friday June 28th. The event hosts are taking this opportunity to offer information, resources and family entertainment to the Hispanic community in Tillamook.

We’ll start with informational tables, bouncing houses, and free food and beverages, followed by an outdoor screening of the movie “THE BOOK OF LIFE” in Spanish with English subtitles.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Friday June 28th, 2019

Hours: 7:30pm-11:15pm (Movie starts at 9:15pm)

Location: Tillamook Goodspeed Park (located at the corner of 3rd street and DelMonte Ave on the East side of town)





Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

