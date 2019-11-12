Free Information Sessions on Health Insurance Enrollment – Seaside – Nov. 12; Nehalem – Nov. 21; Tilamook – Dec. 10

Rinehart Clinic’s Enrollment Navigators will be available at three free information sessions to help people sign up for health insurance during Open Enrollment (November 1 through December 15).

Visit any of these free information sessions to:

– get information on health insurance enrollment;

– sign up for health insurance; or

– set an appointment to talk one-on-one with an enrollment navigator.

Rinehart Clinic’s Enrollment Navigators are busy throughout the year, but they are really busy during “open enrollment season” – happening now through December 15th. One of their primary roles is to help people sign up for the Oregon Health Plan (OHP) or other plans through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace.

These services are available to everyone throughout Tillamook and Clatsop counties. You don’t need to be a Rinehart Clinic patient. Both of our Enrollment Navigators are bilingual (English and Spanish). Rinehart Clinic has organized three upcoming sessions to provide information about health insurance options and to help people sign up.

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 | 3 – 5 pm

Seaside Library, 1131 Broadway, Seaside, OR

Thursday, November 21, 2019 | 3 – 6 pm

NCRD, 36155 9th Street, Nehalem, OR

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 | 1 – 4 pm

Tillamook Library (Hatfield Room), 1716 3rd Street, Tillamook, OR

Individual appointments are also available at Rinehart Clinic with one of our Enrollment Navigators, To schedule, call 1-800-368-5182 ext. 101. If you need to sign up for health insurance, or re-enroll, our enrollment navigators can help you at these events (no appointment is necessary) or schedule an individual appointment. Please bring proof of your income and information about al family members who need coverage.

See the flyer below for details, and please post and share with folks who might be well-served by these resources. Here is a link to the events on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/RinehartClinic/events/