FREE FISHING WEEKEND – June 1st & 2nd – ODFW Events in Tillamook County, throughout the State

June 1st and 2nd – this weekend is Free Fishing Weekend which means you don’t need a license, tag or endorsement to fish, crab or clam anywhere in the state (all other regulations still apply). So call your kid, friend, co-worker or spouse and make a date to take them fishing!

On this weekend, ODFW and its partners will be sponsoring fishing events throughout the state. These events are free, and at most we’ll even provide the gear and instruction you’ll need to get started – from baiting the hook to landing your catch.

In Tillamook County, you’ll find events at Hebo Lake, Trask River Fish Hatchery, and Nedonna Pond near Rockaway Beach. Below is the list for ALL the events for free fishing weekend around the state.

Best bets Free Fishing Weekend

This time of year Oregon anglers are spoiled with choices. Here are just a few options to consider:

In the last two weeks, dozens of waterbodies have been stocked with thousands of rainbow trout, and fishing should be excellent!

Cutthroat trout fishing should be good in north coast streams.

Huge numbers of shad have been coming out of the mainstem Umpqua, especially neat Cleveland Rapids. Shad enthusiasts should also check out the Coos and Coquille basins.

Striped bass are still being caught in the lower Umpqua Basin and on the Coquille River from Riverton to Arago.

Breitenbush River will be stocked for the first time this year the week of May 27.

Summer steelhead conditions continue to be good on the Clackamas River with the best fishing early and late in the day.

Anglers are reporting some spring Chinook being caught on the Hood River.

Anglers are catching their limits of kokanee on Wickiup Reservoir.

Look for the phenomenal hatch of salmonflies to continue this week on the Klamath River from the Powerhouse to the CA border. Golden stoneflies should also be hatching in good numbers.

Fishing has been excellent at Heart Lake, where all fishing methods seem to produce full stringers of trout.

The crappie (and mosquitoes) are biting on Cold Springs Reservoir as the fish move into the shallows to spawn.

Trout and kokanee fishing have been good on Wallowa Lake.

FREE FISHING WEEKEND EVENTS JUNE 1, 2019

Alsea

Oregon Hatchery Research Center

7:00 am – 2:00 pm

Jen Krajcik,

541-487-5510

Baker City

Highwy 203 Pond

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Adrian Cuzick,

541-523-1340

Bridal Veil

Benson State Park, Benson Lake

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Miranda Mendoza,

503-695-2261

Camp Sherman

Wizard Falls Hatchery

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Luke Allen,

541-595-6611

Chiloquin

Klamath Hatchery

9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Greg Lipsiea,

541-381-2278

Clatskanie

Gnat Creek Hatchery

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Mike Hazen,

503-455-2234

Parking is located on the hatchery grounds only. PLEASE DO NOT PARK ALONG THE HIGHWAY

Florence

Cleawox Lake

9 am – 2 pm

Christine Clapp,

541-265-8306, ext 253

Detroit

Hoover Boat Ramp

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Isaac Morris,

503-854-3522

Disabled access available

Diamond Lake

Diamond Lake

9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Evan Leonetti,

541-464-2175

Enterprise

Marr Pond

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Ron Harrod,

541-426-4467

Estacada

Small Fry Lake; Promontory Park

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Dorothy Brown-Kwaiser,

503-630-8139

Eugene

Alton Baker Park

9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Emma Garner,

541-726-3515

Gaston

Hagg Lake

6:00 am – 5:00 pm

Please register: www.imhookedinc.org

Gervais

St. Louis Ponds

9:30 am – 2:00 pm

John Cox,

971-673-6034

Gold Beach

Libby Pond

8 am – noon

Hammond

Coffenbury Lake -Fort Stevens State Park

9:30 am – 1:00 pm

Dane Osis,

971-338-8030

Disabled access available

Hebo

Hebo Lake

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Luke Haworth,

503-392-5141

Hood River

Lost Lake Resort

8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Meighan McNerney,

541-806-2341

Klamath Falls

Lake of the Woods Resort

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

George Gregory,

541-949-8300

Lakeside

Eel Lake/Tugman STP

9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Antonio Salgado,

541-888-5515

Medford

Fish Lake

9 am – 1 pm

Oakridge

Willamette Hatchery

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Tami Edmunds,

541-782-2933

Otis

Salmon River Hatchery

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Michelle Viss,

541-994-8606

Prairie City

McHaley Pond

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Brent Smith,

541-575-1167 ext 225

Rockaway Beach

Nedonna Pond

9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Brian Johnson,

503-368-6828

Selma

Lake Selmac

8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Dan VanDyke,

541-826-8778 ext 234

Silverton

Silverton Marine Park

8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Dawn Olson, 503-873-0405,

Ron Bell, 503-931-1346

(For Handicap Access)

**SEE BELOW FOR SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR THIS EVENT.

Sun River

Caldera Springs

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Tim Foulk,

541-593-1510

Sutherlin

Cooper Creek Reservoir

9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Evan Leonetti,

541-464-2175

Tillamook

Trask River Hatchery

8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

James Skaar,

503-842-4090

Toledo

Olalla Reservoir

9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Christine Clapp,

541-265-8306, ext 253

**SILVERTON SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:

EVERYONE MUST RIDE THE BUSES TO AND FROM THE FOLLOWING SITES IN SILVERTON. THERE IS NO PARKING AT THE MARINE PARK. THERE WILL BE BUSSES RUNNING ALL DAY FROM 8:00 A.M. TO 2:30 P.M.

1. PARKING LOT NEXT TO ROTH’S 918 1ST ST.

2. PARKING LOT ABOVE DUTCH BROTHER’S 301 WESTFIELD ST.

3. SILVERTON LIBRARY 410 S WATER ST.

4. NAZARENE CHURCH 1130 S WATER ST.

5. SILVERTON GRANGE 201 DIVISION ST.

Disabled access available

JUNE 2, 2019

NEAREST TOWN

LOCATION

TIME

CONTACT

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Gaston

Haag Lake

6:00 am – 5:00 pm

Please register on the following website: www.imhookedinc.org

Port Orford

Arizona Pond

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

David Chambers, 541-332-7025

Reedsport

Lake Marie

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Evan Leonetti, 541-464-2175



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)