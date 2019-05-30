FREE FISHING WEEKEND – June 1st & 2nd – ODFW Events in Tillamook County, throughout the State

The Adventures of Paul Hughes
Professional photographer and Manzanita resident Paul Hughes has captured a... Read more →
June 1st and 2nd – this weekend is Free Fishing Weekend which means you don’t need a license, tag or endorsement to fish, crab or clam anywhere in the state (all other regulations still apply). So call your kid, friend, co-worker or spouse and make a date to take them fishing!
On this weekend, ODFW and its partners will be sponsoring fishing events throughout the state. These events are free, and at most we’ll even provide the gear and instruction you’ll need to get started – from baiting the hook to landing your catch.
In Tillamook County, you’ll find events at Hebo Lake, Trask River Fish Hatchery, and Nedonna Pond near Rockaway Beach. Below is the list for ALL the events for free fishing weekend around the state.
Best bets Free Fishing Weekend
This time of year Oregon anglers are spoiled with choices. Here are just a few options to consider:
In the last two weeks, dozens of waterbodies have been stocked with thousands of rainbow trout, and fishing should be excellent!
FREE FISHING WEEKEND EVENTS JUNE 1, 2019
Alsea
Oregon Hatchery Research Center
7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Jen Krajcik,
541-487-5510
Baker City
Highwy 203 Pond
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Adrian Cuzick,
541-523-1340
Bridal Veil
Benson State Park, Benson Lake
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Miranda Mendoza,
503-695-2261
Camp Sherman
Wizard Falls Hatchery
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Luke Allen,
541-595-6611
Chiloquin
Klamath Hatchery
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Greg Lipsiea,
541-381-2278
Clatskanie
Gnat Creek Hatchery
9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Mike Hazen,
503-455-2234
Parking is located on the hatchery grounds only. PLEASE DO NOT PARK ALONG THE HIGHWAY
Florence
Cleawox Lake
9 am – 2 pm
Christine Clapp,
541-265-8306, ext 253
Detroit
Hoover Boat Ramp
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Isaac Morris,
503-854-3522
Disabled access available
Diamond Lake
Diamond Lake
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Evan Leonetti,
541-464-2175
Enterprise
Marr Pond
8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Ron Harrod,
541-426-4467
Estacada
Small Fry Lake; Promontory Park
9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Dorothy Brown-Kwaiser,
503-630-8139
Eugene
Alton Baker Park
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Emma Garner,
541-726-3515
Gaston
Hagg Lake
6:00 am – 5:00 pm
Please register: www.imhookedinc.org
Gervais
St. Louis Ponds
9:30 am – 2:00 pm
John Cox,
971-673-6034
Gold Beach
Libby Pond
8 am – noon
Hammond
Coffenbury Lake -Fort Stevens State Park
9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Dane Osis,
971-338-8030
Disabled access available
Hebo
Hebo Lake
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Luke Haworth,
503-392-5141
Hood River
Lost Lake Resort
8:00 am – 7:00 pm
Meighan McNerney,
541-806-2341
Klamath Falls
Lake of the Woods Resort
9:00 am – 3:00 pm
George Gregory,
541-949-8300
Lakeside
Eel Lake/Tugman STP
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Antonio Salgado,
541-888-5515
Medford
Fish Lake
9 am – 1 pm
Oakridge
Willamette Hatchery
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Tami Edmunds,
541-782-2933
Otis
Salmon River Hatchery
8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Michelle Viss,
541-994-8606
Prairie City
McHaley Pond
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Brent Smith,
541-575-1167 ext 225
Rockaway Beach
Nedonna Pond
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Brian Johnson,
503-368-6828
Selma
Lake Selmac
8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Dan VanDyke,
541-826-8778 ext 234
Silverton
Silverton Marine Park
8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Dawn Olson, 503-873-0405,
Ron Bell, 503-931-1346
(For Handicap Access)
**SEE BELOW FOR SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR THIS EVENT.
Sun River
Caldera Springs
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Tim Foulk,
541-593-1510
Sutherlin
Cooper Creek Reservoir
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Evan Leonetti,
541-464-2175
Tillamook
Trask River Hatchery
8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
James Skaar,
503-842-4090
Toledo
Olalla Reservoir
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Christine Clapp,
541-265-8306, ext 253
**SILVERTON SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:
EVERYONE MUST RIDE THE BUSES TO AND FROM THE FOLLOWING SITES IN SILVERTON. THERE IS NO PARKING AT THE MARINE PARK. THERE WILL BE BUSSES RUNNING ALL DAY FROM 8:00 A.M. TO 2:30 P.M.
1. PARKING LOT NEXT TO ROTH’S 918 1ST ST.
2. PARKING LOT ABOVE DUTCH BROTHER’S 301 WESTFIELD ST.
3. SILVERTON LIBRARY 410 S WATER ST.
4. NAZARENE CHURCH 1130 S WATER ST.
5. SILVERTON GRANGE 201 DIVISION ST.
Disabled access available
JUNE 2, 2019
NEAREST TOWN
LOCATION
TIME
CONTACT
SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
Gaston
Haag Lake
6:00 am – 5:00 pm
Please register on the following website: www.imhookedinc.org
Port Orford
Arizona Pond
8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
David Chambers, 541-332-7025
Reedsport
Lake Marie
9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Evan Leonetti, 541-464-2175
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer