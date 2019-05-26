Free Fishing Weekend in Oregon June 1-2; Try fishing at events around the state

SALEM, Ore.— It’s free to fish, crab or clam in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2.

During these two days, no fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement) are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon for both residents and non-residents. Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.

Look for the latest on fishing conditions and regulations at ODFW’s Weekly Recreation Report, which is updated every Wednesday. Trout and warmwater fishing are ideal for beginners; see the trout stocking schedule to find out when your local pond was stocked with hatchery rainbow trout.

The first weekend in June has long been Free Fishing Weekend in Oregon. (Oregon State Parks are also free for visitors that weekend, with free parking Saturday-Sunday June 1-2 and free camping Saturday.) ODFW and volunteer fishing instructors, State Parks and other partners also host fishing events statewide that weekend, bringing all the gear new anglers need (rods, reels, bait) to try fishing.

See below for a list of events and visit the Free Fishing Weekend page for more information including contact information for each event.

Saturday events:

Alsea, Oregon Hatchery Research Center, Saturday, June 1, 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Baker City, Highway 203 Pond, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – noon

Bridal Veil, Benson State Park, Benson Lake, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – noon

Camp Sherman, Wizard Falls Hatchery, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – noon

Chiloquin, Klamath Hatchery, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Clatskanie, Saturday, June 1, Gnat Creek Hatchery, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Park at hatchery only, no parking along the highway.

Detroit, Hoover Boat Ramp, Saturday, June 1, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Disabled access available.

Diamond Lake, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Enterprise, Marr Pond, Saturday, June 1, 8:00 a.m. – noon

Estacada, Small Fry Lake/Promontory Park, Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Eugene, Alton Baker Park, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Florence, Cleawox Lake, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Gaston, Hagg Lake, Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Register at https://imhookedinc.org/

Gervais, St. Louis Ponds, Saturday, June 1, 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Gold Beach, Libby Pond, Saturday, June 1, 8 a.m.-noon

Hammond, Coffenbury Lake -Fort Stevens State Park, Saturday, June 1, 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Disabled access available.

Hebo, Hebo Lake, Saturday, June 1, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Hood River, Lost Lake Resort, Saturday, June 1, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Klamath Falls, Lake of the Woods Resort, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Lakeside, Eel Lake/Tugman STP, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Medford, Fish Lake, Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oakridge, Willamette Hatchery, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – noon

Otis, Salmon River Hatchery, Saturday, June 1, 8:00 a.m. – noon

Prairie City, McHaley Pond, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – noon

Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Pond, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Selma, Lake Selmac, Saturday, June 1, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Silverton, Silverton Marine Park, Saturday, June 1, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Note there is no parking at Marine Park, so participants must catch a bus from one of several locations in town to get to event, see webpage for details.

Sunriver, Caldera Springs, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – noon

Sutherlin, Cooper Creek Reservoir, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tillamook, Trask River Hatchery, Saturday, June 1, 8:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Toledo, Olalla Reservoir, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. More info

Sunday events:

Gaston, Hagg Lake, Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Register at https://imhookedinc.org/

Port Orford, Arizona Pond, Sunday, June 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Reedsport, Lake Marie, Sunday, June 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

