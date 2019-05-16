Free Family Camping Weekend for TILLAMOOK COUNTY RESIDENTS is almost here – May 31st – June 2nd

Tillamook County Board of Commissioners in cooperation with the Parks Advisory Committee is sponsoring the 14th Annual Free Family Camping Weekend. For the nights of May 31, June 1, and June 2, residents of Tillamook County are only required to pay an $11.00 transaction fee, and show proof of residency, to stay in a tent or RV site at any of Tillamook County’s six campground locations for all three nights. To participate, please call the campground of your choice to book your reservation.

• WHO: Any Tillamook County Resident

• WHAT: FREE FAMILY CAMPING WEEKEND

• WHEN: May 31st, June 1st and June 2nd 2019

• WHERE: At all Tillamook County Campgrounds/Park

• HOW: First come first serve OR make a reservation ($11.00 transaction fee will apply)

A valid Oregon Identification e.g. Oregon Drivers License, etc. showing a Tillamook County Address. This is all that is required for the FREE FAMILY CAMPING WEEKEND.

Barview Jetty County Campground/Park 503-322-3522

Kilchis River County Campground/Park 503-842-6694

Trask River County Campground/Park 503-842-4559

Woods County Campground/Park 503-965-5001

Webb County Campground/Park 503-965-5001

The Free Family Camping Weekend will coincide with ODFW Free Fishing Weekend. The County Commissioners see this as a means of promoting and supporting wholesome outdoor recreation as well as community and family values.

Don’t forget to share this information with all of your Tillamook County friends. We can’t wait to help you make brand-new family memories.