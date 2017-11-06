FREE event – Cyber Security Discussion Panel Tuesday, Nov. 7

Want to know more about Cyber Security and how to fend off threats? We’ve got that for you!

The Tillamook Small Business Development Center, in collaboration with Technology Association of Oregon through CyberOregon Initiative, is bringing ‘Cyber Security for Small & Mid-sized Businesses’ to Tillamook county and the north Oregon coast. This event brings opportunity for businesses to learn more about the threats that are out there and ways to lessen the chance of anything happening to you and your business. Routine business transactions can open the door to cyber theft or attack. And with the proliferation of devices, vehicles, and other networks, having a cyber security plan has never been more important for businesses of all types and sizes.

Cyber Security topics will include:

• The latest threats and vulnerabilities targeting small/medium sized businesses

• Strategies for mitigating threats

• Remedial measures

• Free resources available to small businesses

• Initiatives underway in Oregon to develop a more cyber-aware workforce and help small businesses safeguard against cyber threats

• Featured speakers are: Keith Brown w/IBM Systems Group, Tyler Hardison w/Redhawk Network Security, and Charlie Kawasaki w/Software Diligence Services

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7th at the Partners for Rural Innovation building, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook. The event takes place from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm and includes Lunch, Panel Discussion, and Audience Q&A. There is no cost and lunch is included.

Seating is limited and preregistration is required. Register here https://impactflow.com/event/cyber-security-for-small-mid-sized-businesses-tillamook-5467