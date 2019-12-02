FREE Admission to Air Museum with Canned Food Donation: Join Friends of Tillamook Air Museum, Santa and the Grinch for Special Tours & More Sat. Dec. 7th

Have you stopped by the Tillamook Air Museum recently? Or have you just wondered about that large building off Hwy 101 south of Tillamook with “AIR MUSEUM” written prominently on its side?

If you have not been to the Tillamook Air Museum recently, Friends of the Tillamook Air Museum (FOTAM) invites you to join them on December 7, 2019 for the museum’s annual “Santa and the Grinch at the Museum” a special event supporting our local food bank. This day only the museum is offering FREE admission to the museum exhibit with donations of 2 (or more) canned or non-perishable food items per admission.

FOTAM is also offering complementary tours of the historic Hangar B, the home of the Tillamook Air Museum and relic of Tillamook’s past. Did you know that Tillamook played an important role in America’s defenses of the US mainland during World War II? And did you know that Oregon was actually attacked twice during World War II? In 1942 Fort Stevens was shelled by a Japanese submarine and later that year a submarine-based Japanese airplane bombed the forest outside Brookings in an attempt to ignite a forest fire.



The Naval Airships (or blimps) that patrolled the Pacific Coastline after Hangar B was built ensured that our shores were never attacked again during the war.

Historic Hang B tours are included in the price of admission, and remember, admission if FREE for this event with the donation of 2 (or more) canned or non-perishable food items per admission.

There will be four tours offered during this event, and are scheduled to start at:

·10:30 am

·11:30 am

·1:30 pm

·2:30 pm



Friends of the Tillamook Air Museum (FOTAM) is dedicated to preserving historic Hangar B and ensuring a long-term home for the Tillamook Air Museum. FOTAM invites you to join them to learn more about his incredible building and the efforts underway to preserve this part of our history for generations to come.