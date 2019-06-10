Forest Road Single Vehicle Crash Sends Six to the Hospital

On Monday, June 10, 2019, at approximately 3:20am, Tillamook 911 received a call about a single vehicle crash on Kilchis Forest Rd, MP 5-6.

Preliminary investigation revealed a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the Forest Rd. and left the roadway for some undetermined reason, traveling over the embankment and tumbled down a deep gully, ejecting 3 males riding in the rear of the pickup truck. There was a male driver inside the truck along with 2 female passengers. Two patients had to be extricated from the vehicle and the others were either boarded or were assisted up to the road for transport.

Four patients were Life Flighted to Portland area hospitals and 2 were taken to Tillamook Adventists Hospital by ambulance. All patients were described to have serious injuries, and some were juveniles. There are no reported fatalities.

Assisting on this call were Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Police Department, Bay City Fire, Netarts-Oceanside Fire, Nestucca Rural Fire, Tillamook Ambulance and Life Flight Helicopters.

The accident is still being actively investigated and there are no photographs at this time.