Food Roots Central County Pie Night Saturday, November 2nd at Pacific Restaurant, Tillamook

Food Roots spectacular 4th annual Central County Pie Night is THIS SATURDAY, November 2nd, from 7-9pm with doors opening at 6:30! This fun and fantastic event will be taking place at the Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook, at the corner of 2nd and Main, and is presented by Pacific Restaurant, De Garde Brewing and Pelican Brewing. Tickets are currently available at the Food Roots FarmTable storefront at 113 Main Ave (just north of Pacific Restaurant) and online on our website.

For just $10 (or $5 for children under 12) you will gain entry to an exciting pie auction with returning auctioneer, the talented and entertaining Brett Hurliman, followed by an all-you-can-eat pie and ice cream feast, as well as live music by the Oak Bottom Boys!

The event will kick off with a live pie auction at 7pm. Participants can bid on scrumptious pies from individuals and restaurants throughout Tillamook County. Pies will include savory, sweet, gluten free and vegan — a little something for everyone!

Following the live auction, everyone can sit back and indulge to their stomachs content during the all-you-can-eat feast of pie and ice cream while enjoying live music performed by the Oak Bottom Boys. Pacific will have their bar open for alcohol sales and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages will be served, as well.

Proceeds from the event will support Food Roots and the important work we do to grow a more robust food system for our North Oregon Coast communities, including through Farm to School education, our Local Food Programs, and Farm and Food Business Support. Tickets may be purchased in advance on Food Roots’ website – www.foodrootsnw.org – or in person at the Food Roots office and FarmTable storefront at 113 Main Ave, just north of Pacific Restaurant. Tickets will also be available at the door, but we encourage you to purchase in advance to make sure you get a seat.

If you have questions or want more information, call 503-815-2800 or email Joel Caris at joel.caris@foodrootsnw.org. Find and share this event on Facebook here.

A huge THANK YOU to our event sponsors:

Pacific Restaurant, De Garde Brewing and Pelican Brewing

Bizeau Family Dentistry, Erica Rubin and Tom Swanson

and our In-Kind donors:

Fort George Brewery, KTIL Family of Radio Stations, and Tillamook County Creamery Association



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

