Food Roots Announces Seed to Supper Registration is open!

Seed to Supper is a free 6-week beginning gardening course that gives novice, adult gardeners the tools they need to successfully grow a portion of their own food.

Take advantage of these free gardening classes that will be offered in North, Central and South County — Tillamook, Nehalem, and Pacific City. Come away with the knowledge of how to be a successful gardener in our coastal climate, seeds, and plant starts! To register, go to foodrootsnw.org/seedtosupper

For more information, contact Allyson Gardner, Access to Local Food Coordinator at Food Roots, www.foodrootsnw.org, allyson@foodrootsnw.org, or 503.815.2800.