Food Preservation Day Camp Scheduled for Youth

School’s almost out and you may be wondering how to keep your kids occupied this summer. If so, the OSU Extension Service will be offering a day camp for youth in grades 4th and up to learn how to can jam, fruit pie filling and salsa. Participants will learn basic home food preservation skills and leave with three 4-H canning exhibits to enter at the Tillamook County Fair.

The Food Preservation Day Camp is July 15, 17 & 19, 9am – Noon; fee is $30 and includes equipment, supplies, accident insurance and activities. Youth not currently enrolled in 4-H pay a one-time $30 enrollment fee in addition to the day camp fee. Complete information is also available on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamookhttp://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamookhttp://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook or at the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, 503-842-3433.

A completed registration and the day camp fee are required to register a participant. To register go to http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H. Space is limited and the day camp will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pre-registration is encouraged one week prior to the program as each program has limited enrollment and those with low enrollment one week prior to the starting date may be canceled. Financial need scholarships are available.



