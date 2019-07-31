Fishing for Energy Marks 10 Years, 4 Million Pounds of Marine Debris

Innovative marine conservation partnership celebrated at Port of Garibaldi, Oregon

Garibaldi, OR (July 30, 2019) — Since its inception in 2008, a conservation partnership

between the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), the NOAA Marine Debris

Program, Covanta and Schnitzer Steel Industries called “Fishing For Energy” has collected,

recycled and converted to energy more than 4 million pounds of derelict fishing gear with the

potential to pose dangers to marine wildlife and boaters along the U.S. coastline.

Over the past decade, the Fishing for Energy partnership has worked directly with 55 fishing

communities in 12 states by offering no-cost solutions to recycle and recover energy from

derelict and retired gear. Through the installation of collection bins at strategic ports, local

communities have been able to responsibly dispose of fishing traps, lines and nets that are no

longer in use, thus preventing them from entering U.S. waterways and coastlines.

The Port of Garibaldi, Oregon, was identified as a model program that made an impact in

keeping our oceans cleaner and protecting marine life. Since installing a collection bin in 2009,

over 240,000 pounds of obsolete fishing gear has been collected, recycled, or processed as sustainable energy. Garibaldi is one of Fishing for Energy’s longest standing and successful partnerships. This success, along with the 10-year anniversary of the partnership, will be celebrated on July 30 at the

Garibaldi Pier, and on July 31 at Covanta’s Marion County Energy-from-Waste facility in

Brooks, Oregon.

“Derelict nets, pots and other fishing gear often continue to capture fish and marine wildlife after

they are lost, damaging critical populations and valuable natural resources,” said Jeff Trandahl,

executive director and CEO of NFWF. “In the 10 years since the Fishing for Energy partnership

was launched, our public- and private-sector partners have come together to institute innovative

and effective solutions to this so-called ‘ghost fishing’ problem.”

Fishing for Energy collection bins can be found on both the east and west coasts. The program’s

success would not be possible without support from community partners that help increase

awareness about the program through word-of-mouth, on-site signage, outreach through fishing

cooperatives or marine supply stores, and digitally through newsletters, newspapers and social

media.”

“Marine debris is a complex problem that requires creative solutions. Fishing for Energy is one

such solution that fishermen do at the local level. The NOAA Marine Debris Program is proud to

be part of this partnership, and to support its accomplishments,” said Nancy Wallace, Chief,

NOAA Marine Debris Program.

Local communities play a key role in Fishing for Energy’s success. The partnership has directly

engaged more than 1,000 fishermen in recycling and converting unwanted gear into energy.

“Fishermen and local community groups are essential to our success,” said Paul Gilman,

Covanta’s senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. “With their active participation,

we are able to recycle valuable metals and recover renewable energy from the remaining

material. Over the past ten years, we have been able to generate enough electricity from derelict

gear and marine debris to power over 44,000 homes for one year.”

“As a Portland company we are excited to be here at Garibaldi to celebrate our 10-year

anniversary as a corporate sponsor of Fishing for Energy. We are gratified that our services can

help to improve our natural environment” said Michael Kirschman, Schnitzer Steel’s Regional

Director.

“Together we have created a system that benefits wildlife, people, and local economies, and we have shown what can be done when public and private sectors work together to advance the science and practice of conservation,” said Katie Goldsmith, the NFWF representative at the event, “While Fishing for Energy is a national company, it feels like a hometown success story here [in Garibaldi].”

To learn more about this and other efforts under the Fishing for Energy program, please visit

their website.

Watch this video to learn more about the Fishing for Energy

partnership: https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/fishing-for-energy-ocean-debris-turned-into-fuel-in-florida-1216326211651

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects

and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate and

individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 4,500 organizations and generated a

conservation impact of more than $5.3 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually,

Covanta’s modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of

waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million

homes and recycle approximately 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment

and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management

services to companies seeking solutions to some of today’s most complex environmental

challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

About NOAA

NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth’s environment, from the

depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage our coastal and

marine resources.

The NOAA Marine Debris Program, within the Office of Response & Restoration, is the federal

lead on marine debris. For more information visit: www.marinedebris.noaa.gov​.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled

metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and

Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and

West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also

includes auto parts stores with approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel

manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other

specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.



