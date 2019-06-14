First United Paws of Tillamook ‘Kitten Shower’ Success

By Brian Halvorsen

The United Paws of Tillamook held its first “Kitten Shower” on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Tillamook County Library’s main branch. The event’s goal was to showcase the plethora of furry felines the group has taken in during the recent weeks. The public was encouraged to come adopt, sign up to volunteer, or just enjoy the company of fellow cat lovers and play with the kittens.

The mission of United Paws of Tillamook is to work throughout the county to alleviate companion animal suffering by humanely addressing overpopulation and homelessness via spay/neuter population control, pet rescue, foster and adoption, and community education programs.

Event organizer and United Paws volunteer Cassy Persons said, “My hope was to get people interested in volunteering because we are always in need of volunteers, especially fosters. I also knew we needed donations for the many kittens in our program. And of course to find furever homes for our available kittens.”

According to United Paws director Tesha Johnson, the event was a success as seven cats were adopted out to loving homes and several more are pending approval.



“The kitten shower was an amazing opportunity for us to showcase to the community the kittens and cats we have available or soon to be available for adoption,” Johnson said.

All cats are fostered at the homes of United Paws volunteers until suitable adopters can be found. A low-cost spay and neuter clinic organized by United Paws is held monthly at Nehalem Animal Healing with the generous support of volunteers and the clinic staff.

United Paws of Tillamook would like to thank all who donated food and litter at the Kitten Shower. Donations are needed year round and can be dropped off at the front desk of the Tillamook County Family YMCA on 610 Stillwell Ave in Tillamook or you can purchase items off United Paws



Amazon wish list.

For information on adoption, contact the United Paws hotline at (503) 842-5663 or look at their listings online at petfinder.com. If you’d like more information on the foster program, call the hotline number or email unitedpawshelp@gmail.com.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

