Fire Weather Watch from Monday August 26th afternoon until 12:00AM Wednesday August 28th

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range…Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington…Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* Winds…Starting late Monday, north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds becoming east-northeasterly later Monday night and Tuesday, gusting up to 30 mph

* Relative Humidity…20 to 25 percent late Monday afternoon and Monday evening, then dropping to 15 to 20 percent Tuesday afternoon and evening. In addition, humidity recoveries are expected to be poor Monday night.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Instructions:

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.