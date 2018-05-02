Fire Mountain School May Day Celebration, Maypole on Sunday May 6th



Fire Mountain School is having a family friendly traditional May Day Celebration and the whole community is invited! Join the celebration Sunday May 6th from 11 am-2 pm. There will be frolicking fun, music, cake and dancing around the May Pole. Come to watch the May Pole dance at noon, and join in too!

May Day is a traditional European celebration to welcome the coming of spring and celebrate the earths bounty during this beautiful time of year. See you all there.



