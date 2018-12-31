Find your First Day Hike — FREE hikes Oregon State Parks Jan. 1st

Special note 12/28: The ongoing federal government shutdown does not affect Oregon State Parks. We are still open! All First Day Hikes will still occur at their posted times, unless noted otherwise by a specific park.

Join Oregon State Parks outdoors on New Year’s Day for annual First Day Hikes. All hikes will be guided by a park ranger or volunteer who will share stories about the park’s history, geology, wildlife and plants.

All hikes are free; day-use parking fees will be waived at all participating parks Jan. 1 only.

Hikes at state parks in the area: Cape Lookout, Oswald West, Fort Stevens, and Fort Yamhill, or venture into the valley or to other areas – see the list below.

Hikers can register for specific hikes online at the Oregon State Parks Store: bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents.

While online registration isn’t required, we encourage you to register. It helps park staff plan the hike and provides them with participant contact information should hike details change.

Participating parks and meeting areas are below. Full details for each hike are also on bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents.

COAST

Bullards Beach State Park: 1 p.m., meet at the meeting hall.

Cape Lookout State Park: noon, meet in the Lookout Trailhead parking lot.

Fort Stevens State Park: 10 a.m., meet at parking lot A.

Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park: 10 a.m., meet at Cleawox Lodge.

Oswald West State Park: 8 a.m., meet at Elk Flats Trail parking lot. Parking is limited; please arrive early, carpool, or use another nearby lot.

Port Orford Heads State Park: 1 p.m., meet at Port Orford Heads lifeboat.

South Beach State Park: 10 a.m., meet at the park day-use area.

Umpqua Lighthouse State Park: 10 a.m., meet at Lake Marie swim area.

Whale Watch Center at Depoe Bay: 10 a.m., meet at the Whale Watch Center.

PORTLAND

L.L. Stub Stewart State Park: 10 a.m., meet at Hilltop Day-use area.

Tryon Creek State Park: 9 a.m., meet at the nature center.

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE

Deschutes River State Recreation Area: 9 a.m., meet at Oregon Trail kiosk.

Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail: 1 p.m., meet at Mark O. Hatfield Visitors Center West trailhead.

Latourell Falls (Guy W. Talbot State Park): 10 a.m., meet at Latourell Falls parking lot.

Starvation Creek State Park: 10 a.m., meet at Starvation Creek Falls trailhead.

WILLAMETTE VALLEY/CASCADES

Champoeg State Heritage Area: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at the visitor center.

Dexter State Recreation Site: 11:00 a.m., meet at the information kiosk for disc golf.

Elijah Bristow State Park: noon, meet at the equestrian parking area for horse riding (bring your own horse.)

Fort Yamhill State Heritage Area: 11 a.m., meet at the main parking lot.

Silver Falls State Park: 10 a.m., meet at South Falls Lodge porch.

SOUTHERN OREGON

Collier Memorial State Park: 9 a.m., meet at Logging Museum parking lot.

Joseph H. Stewart State Recreation Area: 11 a.m., meet at the group camp.

OC & E Woods State Line Trail: 9 a.m., meet at Switchbacks trailhead.

TouVelle State Park: 1 p.m., meet at TouVelle area F parking lot.

Valley of the Rogue State Park: 1 p.m., meet at Valley of the Rogue program area.

EASTERN/CENTRAL OREGON

Cottonwood Canyon State Park: 10 a.m., meet at the experience center.

Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area: 11 a.m., meet at the day-use parking lot (right of park entrance.)

LaPine State Park: 11 a.m., meet at south loop.

Smith Rock State Park: 10 a.m., meet at the welcome center.

Tumalo State Park: 11 a.m., meet at Deschutes River Trail trailhead, near the day-use parking lot.

Note: Change of venue and starting point from Wallowa Lake to Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Area: 10:30 a.m., meet at the parking area that has the restroom.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

