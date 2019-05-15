Final Weekend for Photos, Fabrics, and Ceramics at Hoffman Gallery

This is the final weekend for the Hoffman Gallery’s Photos, Fabrics and Ceramics show, featuring works by Paul Hughes, Beth Yazhari, and Kathleen Larson. The Gallery will be open Friday-Sunday, May 17-19, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day.

Hughes has dodged headhunters in Borneo, trekked Myanmar’s notorious “Golden Triangle,” climbed Nicaragua’s “mountain that burns,” and searched for orangutans on snake-infested Green Viper Island, in search of images.

Yazhari became interested in fiber arts, because they focused on traditionally underappreciated media that were associated with “women’s work. Much of her work challenges the arbitrary distinction between “high” and “low” art.

Larson’s hand-building techniques explore texture, colors and layers, shape and dimension, and often exhibit her passion for birds.

The Hoffman Gallery, located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita, is free and open to the public.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

