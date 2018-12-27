Final Days at The Refindery! Dec. 27-30

The Refindery at CARTM still has stuff that needs to keep going around the community. This weekend, the final days of The Refindery, December 27th through December 30th simply donate whatever you feel is appropriate for all regular merchandise. Bring your boxes and bins; we’ll have some but may run out.

Most of the merchandise is in bins on the floor so we can sell our shelving and fixtures, including rolling shelving (imagine those for your garage!) and display tables.



Some store art may be available as well. Prices on these items are on white tags and are firm prices. They are not subject to any discounts. Look for the white tags!

The Refindery will be open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Thursday – Sunday and CARTM is accepting trash and recycling this weekend. We are no longer accepting donations of reusable goods for The Refindery.

From CARTM: Thanks, everyone, for your support over the past week. It has meant so much. Our employees are grateful for and touched by the outpouring of financial and emotional support they’ve received from the community. They’re a great crew.