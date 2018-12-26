Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Hwy. 101 Near Barview on Dec. 24th

News Release from Oregon State Police

December 26th, 2018 2:01 PM

On December 24, 2018 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers (OSP) and emergency personnel responded to a reported fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-101 around milepost 54.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim, Carol Warner Christen, age 79, of Yamhill, had been reported missing to TIllamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) at 4:55 PM from Barview Jetty County Park, just north of the crash scene. At approximately 5:29PM, TCSO dispatch was alerted a person was laying in the roadway at milepost 54. At 5:32PM, OSP Northern Command Center dispatched troopers to the scene of fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Christen suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers of the vehicles that struck Christen stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

US-101 was completely closed for approximately four hours after the crash. OSP was assisted by TCSO, Rockaway Beach Police Department, Tillamook Fire, and Oregon Department of Transportation. No photographs are available.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

