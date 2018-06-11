FATAL CRASH ON HWY 6 CLAIMS LIFE OF TILLAMOOK MAN

On Sunday, June 10, 2018 at about 3:20pm, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two vehicle, head on crash on Highway 6 near milepost 24.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a white 1996 Saturn SL, operated by George MADSEN IV, age 33, from Tillamook, was traveling westbound on SR Highway 6. A silver 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van, operated by Debra Ann FRAPPIER, age 60, from Scappoose, was eastbound. Other occupants of the Chrysler van included, Geraldine Mae MURPHY, age 84, from Warren, Kathy Marie THOMAS, age 56, from Columbia City, and Karen Mae ANDREHSEN, age 62, from Warren.

The Saturn entered the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and struck the Chrysler van head on. The Saturn came to rest in the eastbound lane against the guardrail, facing west. The Chrysler came to rest in the eastbound lane against the guardrail, facing east.

MADSEN IV, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

FRAPPIER and THOMAS were transported by ambulance to Emanuel Hospital in Portland with serious injuries. MURPHY and ANDREHSEN were transported by ambulance to OHSU in Portland with serious injuries.

Traffic was affected on SR Highway 6 for approximately 4 hours following the crash.

Oregon State Police was assisted by Tillamook Fire and Rescue, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Regional Medical Center Ambulance, Metro West Ambulance, and ODOT.