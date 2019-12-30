FATAL CRASH ON HWY 101 – TILLAMOOK COUNTY Sunday, December 29th

On Sunday, December 29, 2019 at approximately 4:31 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 80.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Dorene Anderson (65) of Tillamook, was northbound on Highway 101 when for unknown reasons the Pontiac left the road, struck a tree and came to rest in Beaver Creek.

Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Nestucca Fire and Rescue.