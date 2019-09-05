Fall Term Registration Open at Tillamook Bay Community College; Classes start September 23

Registration is open for fall term classes at Tillamook Bay Community College. If you looking to get started on your college education in the upcoming year, you have from now until September 22 to apply and register. Classes start September 23.

If this is your first time enrolling at TBCC as a degree seeking student, you will need to complete an admissions application, and attend a student orientation session before registering for classes. You can get started online at www.tillamookbaycc.edu/futurestudents or by visiting the Student Services office at the college’s main campus on Third Street.

There are several new degree options beginning in the fall including Welding Technology, Agriculture, Animal Science, and Natural Resources. Scholarships are available.

A schedule of credit courses and non-credit community education classes offered throughout the term, is available on the TBCC website.

It’s a great time to start – or finish – your education. Don’t let another year go by before you decide to start achieving your dreams. Career education advisors are available to support you every step of the way.

If you need assistance you can contact Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100.