Falcon Cove Road Closure Sept. 23-30 to replace failing culvert

Tillamook County Road Dept. has become aware of a critically failing culvert that crosses Falcon Cove Road at +/- 0.30 mile west from the Highway 101 intersection in North Tillamook County.

Tillamook County has hired a contractor to replace the failing culvert. The work is scheduled to be done between September 23, 2019 and September 30, 2019. Due to the limited work zone at the culvert, Tillamook County will need to close the road during this time.

Please use Cove Beach Road (North side of Falcon Cove community) for access to and from Highway 101 for the time of the closure.

Please contact the County Road Dept. if you have any questions at 503-842-3419.