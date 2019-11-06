Explore Nature Series hosts final events of the season this Saturday; Join them for ‘Bringing Back the Natives’ and ‘History Between the Capes’ on Nov. 9th

The Explore Nature Series is finishing out its 2019 season with two events this Saturday, November 9th.

From 12 to 3 p.m. they are hosting a native plant sale at the NW Oregon Restoration Partnership nursery in Tillamook in conjunction with the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership.

Native plants – those that occur naturally in a region in which they evolved – are the foundation of our natural ecosystems and help protect biodiversity. They provide food and vital habitats for native wildlife. Landscaping choices have meaningful effects on birds and insects, as well as other plants and animals. Natural landscaping, also called native gardening, is the use of native plants, including trees, shrubs, groundcover, and grasses which are indigenous to the geographic area of the garden.

Learn the best plants for incorporating into your landscaping and purchase some to take home during ‘Bringing Back the Natives – Plant Sale & Nursery Tour.’ (https://www.facebook.com/events/548050125737053/)

Plants available at the sale include Cascara, Black Twinberry, Pacific Ninebark, Salmonberry, Red-osier dogwood, Rose Spirea and more. Stock may be limited and specific species are not guaranteed to be available. And, enjoy a guided walking tour of the nursery facilities at 1:00 pm.

Also on Saturday is ‘History Between the Capes’ (https://www.facebook.com/events/521909315273747/) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Friends of Netarts Bay. Park Ranger Travis Korbe of the Cape Lookout Management Unit of Oregon State Parks will provide an over view of the history from Cape Lookout to Cape Meares. Explore the history of the Cape Meares Lighthouse, Oceanside, Three Arch Rocks and more. Ranger Korbe will also offer a private tour of the Cape Meares Lighthouse after the talk for those interested.

Park Ranger Travis Korbe has been an interpretive ranger for Oregon State Parks since 2008 providing everything from campground programs to guided kayak towards.

These free events are hosted as part of the Explore Nature Series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature partners include volunteer community and non-profit organizations, offering meaningful, nature-based experiences highlighting the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.



To learn more or to register, visit explorenaturetillamookcoast.com or find them on Facebook.