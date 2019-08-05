Expect delays in services due to ongoing phone and computer network issues at state agencies

Aug. 5, 2019

SALEM – Ongoing computer and phone network issues that began late last week are continuing to cause delays at state offices, phone centers and online services. This includes high-volume services such as DMV.

Email and web pages may also experience delays in downloading.

Please expect delays when making calls or visiting state offices in person or online. Resolving this issue is the top priority for state information systems officials. We have no estimate on when the problems will be fixed.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer