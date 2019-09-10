EXECUTIVE SESSION MEETING NOTICE Tuesday, September 10, 2019

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meeting on Tuesday, September 10:

• 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Executive Session will be held according to ORS 192.660 (2) (i) to review and evaluate the employment related performance of the chief executive officer.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-4222535 or 503-842-2535.