EXECUTIVE SESSION AND REGULAR MEETING NOTICE Tuesday, August 20, 2019

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s

Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings on Tuesday, August 20, 2019:

•4:30 p.m. – Executive Session will be held according to ORS 192.660 (2) (i) to review and evaluate the employment related performance of the chief executive officer.

•6:00 p.m. – Regular Board Meeting

Action items include:

•Approve Tri-Annual transformer award

•Approve new Unpiloted Aerial Vehicle Drone Policy 4-27

•Approve Pole Test and Treat Contract

•Approve Resolution No. 19-08-04 “A Resolution Amending Approval Process for Personnel and Employment Related Policies and Corresponding Policy Manual or Personnel Policy Handbook”

•Approve Resolution No. 19-08-05 “A Resolution Approving New Employee Handbook and Employee Benefits Handbook”

•Approve Resolution No. 19-08-06 “A Resolution Amending Personnel Policy No. 120, Total Compensation and Salary Program Administration”

•Any other matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

