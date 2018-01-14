EVENT: We’re Still Here! Women’s March Tillamook Jan. 20

It’s been one year since the remarkable Women’s March in which millions of women and men around the world participated. Join friends and neighbors on January 20 for an anniversary march through downtown Tillamook. We’re calling it “We’re Still Here! Women’s March Tillamook.” It will be a non-violent, peaceful walk to voice our continued support of women’s rights/human rights. Meet at 11am at Tillamook Pedestrian Plaza (2nd St., between Pacific and Main). Bring your voice, drums, appropriate signs, and be prepared for rain or shine. Questions: lindawerner1088@gmail.com.