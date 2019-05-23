Evening of Flamenco Set for Hoffman Center June 6th

Seattle-based Flamenco dancer, Savannah Fuentes brings her latest work — “Oceans, Flamenco en Vivo”– to the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita, Thursday, Jun. 6, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The water-themed presentation will feature singer/percussionist Jose Moreno and guitarist Pedro Cortes. Both musicians are third generation Spanish Flamenco artists and reside in New York City.

The all-ages show will be the eleventh engagement of a 30-date that tour that begins in Bellingham and ends in Southern California.

Tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com. General admission $22, VIP reserved seating $34, student $14. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry, Fuentes is one of the only touring artists in the Pacific Northwest with strong links to Flamenco culture. She studies both baile (flamenco dance) and cante (flamenco singing) and has toured throughout the western states.

Cortes comes from a family of Spanish Gypsy guitarists and began his studies with his father and the esteemed Flamenco guitarist Sabicas. Touring professionally since the age of 17, he has gained international recognition as a soloist and composer. He is artistic director of his own Flamenco group, and also Musical Director of Palo Seco.

Born to famous flamenco artists, Moreno began his flamenco career as a child. He debuted at the famous Tablao flamenco Costa Vasca. He has performed with the Boston Flamenco Ballet, at Carnegie Hall, and with the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Washington National Opera in Washington, DC.



