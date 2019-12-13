Erin Skaar Announces Candidacy For Tillamook County Commissioner

Tillamook, Oregon – Erin Skaar announced this week her bid for County Commissioner Position #1. Erin currently serves as the Executive Director of Tillamook County Community Action Resource Enterprises, Inc. (CARE) where she is a well-known community leader actively working on solutions to Tillamook County’s housing crisis and many other community initiatives. She is excited to bring her leadership skills in collaborative problem solving to issues facing Tillamook County.

Sixteen years ago, Erin and her husband, Jim, chose Tillamook as their home, to live and raise their family. They were drawn here by the rural community and natural environment. Jim is the manager at the Trask River Fish Hatchery and daughter Emily is a freshman at Tillamook High School. Erin has worked at CARE for the past 15 years; serving as the Executive Director for the past 10 years.

When asked what spurred her to run for county commissioner, Erin answered, “I get really excited working with community members on issues that affect us all. My work since 2015, first on the housing task force, and now the housing commission, has provided me with great experiences in working with a broad cross section of the community to create local solutions to address this issue. I look forward to using my skills to work with members of the community on a broad range of topics that are important to them.”

Erin was raised in the small town of Maupin in central Oregon where her family ran a small restaurant and motel business. Erin earned a bachelor’s degree in geology but found her passion in helping others while working in leadership positions in non-for-profit organizations. Erin’s experience includes community leadership in both professional and volunteer capacities. Erin is a long-time member of the Tillamook Kiwanis and has served on a number of local boards and committees.

To learn more about Erin, please visit her website at VoteErinSkaar.org or find her on facebook at VoteErinSkaar.