Entire Oregon coast reopened for mussel harvesting



November 9, 2017… The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce the reopening of recreational and commercial mussel harvesting from the south jetty of the Columbia River to the north jetty of Yaquina Bay at Newport. Shellfish samples taken from the area indicate levels of the paralytic shellfish toxin (PST) have dropped below the alert level. The area was originally closed to mussel harvesting October 13th.

As a result, all mussel harvesting is now open along the entire Oregon coast.

Meanwhile, razor clamming remains open only from Columbia River to Cascade Head, north of Lincoln City. The harvesting of razor clams remains closed from Cascade Head south to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid.

The recreational harvest of bay clams remains open along the entire Oregon coast.

