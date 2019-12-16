Enjoy the Sounds of the Season at the Tillamook Creamery, Week of 12/16

The holiday season is made festive with twinkling lights on trees and the sound of merry holiday music ringing through the air. Stop in at the Tillamook Creamery this season to enjoy both when local students serenade visitors the week of December 16.

On Tuesday, December 17 at 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., 90 first graders from Liberty Elementary School will sing songs for all to enjoy. The same day, December 17 at noon, enjoy the sounds of the Nestucca Junior High band.

Join us on Wednesday, December 18 at noon when the Nestucca Valley Elementary band plays a selection of holiday songs for all to enjoy; and on Thursday, December 19 at noon, enjoy the musical arrangements of the Nestucca High School band.

Finally, a harpist will perform at the Tillamook Creamery on Saturday, December 21, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Tillamook community is a part of our Tillamook County Creamery Association family, and we invite you to join us at the Creamery to enjoy the sounds of the holiday season in support of our local youth and celebrate this special time of the year.