End of Summer Update & Invitation to Participate in Telephone Town Hall on September 18th from Rep. Kurt Schrader

By Congressman Kurt Schrader, representing 5th District of Oregon

I am hosting a telephone town hall on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at 6:00 pm PST. This is a great opportunity for you to share your concerns and ideas with me without having to leave your home.

If you would like to participate, please click the following link and provide my office with the requested information. On the day and time of the telephone town hall, my office will call the number that you provide and connect you to our telephone forum. You will then be able to share your thoughts with me and the other callers on the line who have elected to participate.

As the summer season comes to end, I headed back to Washington this week for legislative work after a great recess back home in Oregon. Throughout the summer, I had the opportunity to tour businesses across the Fifth District of Oregon and meet with our great constituents. Some highlights from my summer are below:

I visited the Port of Portland which currently ships over 11 million tons of cargo a year. Soon it will be even more with the addition of Terminal 6, better connecting cargo ships to train and truck services for faster, easier transport.

Every year Lake Oswego Rotary Club partners with Lakewood Center for the Arts to put on their Lobster Feed, together raising over $150,000 for the arts and other local community projects. Thank you for inviting me to speak and the work you do in Lake Oswego!

I had a great day with U.S. Forest Service – Willamette National Forest talking with staff about the work they’re doing on management, recreation, and creating fire adapted landscapes. Thanks for supporting our communities and the forest lands that make this state unique.

The Mid-Willamette Veterans Stand Down provides vital resources to veterans and their families, ensuring that our Veterans can access community resources and receive the benefits they have earned. Thank you, Rosy Macias, Sovah (Serving Our Veterans At Home) and all of their partners, for bringing our community together year after year as you continue our fight to end Veteran homelessness.

The month of September is Suicide Awareness Month and I will be sharing stories on Twitter and Facebook of hope, resources for veterans and what Congress is doing to help. This week alone, I cosponsored four bills aimed at combating veterans suicide and a bill to bring more resources to organizations working to prevent teen suicide.

If you are in need of support call call 1-800-273-8255 for 24/7 for confidential assistance.

This week the House voted on and passed a series of critical bills aimed at protecting the environment.

I was an original cosponsor of the Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act that passed out of the House. Some places are simply too wild and too fragile to drill-the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is one of those places. I urge my Senate colleagues to pass this critical piece of legislation and protect the biological heart of the Arctic.

HR 1941 the Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act would place a permanent moratorium on oil and gas leasing off of the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. Coastal economies like those we have in Oregon rely on healthy marine life to support tourism, outdoor recreation and fishing. These job-creating industries that support coastal economies are not compatible with offshore oil drilling and with the looming threat of climate change, we must work to decrease our reliance on fossil fuels.

I hope you’re able to join us for the telephone Town Hall on September 18th, Sign up to participate here: https://schrader.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=3146.

If you have any questions please reach out to my office toll free at (877) 301-KURT.