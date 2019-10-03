Emergency Shelter Training Set This Saturday Oct. 5th at NCRD

An Emergency Shelter Orientation and Drill class will be held this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the North County Recreation District in Nehalem. People interested in learning to serve at a shelter are invited to attend and participate. The training is sponsored by the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay.

The free course will cover shelter communications, feeding, information, registration, health services and safety. Participants will also drill with inventories of equipment, supplies and food.

“The local Community Based Shelters are for us, our families, friends, and visitors in the event of a need,” said Velda Handler, RN, Shelter Division Chair for the EVCNB. “This drill provides an opportunity to see what equipment, supplies and functions are available if we have an emergency where people will need shelter (out of the weather), water, food, a place to sleep, communication with others, etc.”

Persons interested in serving as “pretend clients” for the drill are welcome to participate. They should arrive at 11 a.m. to prepare for their roles.

Questions about the shelter drill, as well as requests to train or serve as clients, can be addressed to Handler at Velda.Handler@evcnb.org or 503-812-4491.

For more information about the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay, go to evcnb.org.