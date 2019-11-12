Emergency Go Bag Supplies Sale Returns to Manzanita Saturday Nov. 16th

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay will again be selling supplies for individual or home emergency Go Bags Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the old Manzanita Fire Station (165 5th Street).

Supplies will be available for starter bags, replacements in existing bags, and items ordered at recent Go Bag classes. Cash or checks only. No credit cards.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

