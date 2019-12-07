ECOLA STATE PARK CLOSED DEC. 10-12 FOR HAZARD TREE REMOVAL PROJECT

CANNON BEACH, Ore. – Ecola State Park will be closed Dec. 10-12 while crews work along the park’s entrance road to remove hazard trees. The park is expected to reopen the morning of Dec. 13.

Park rangers have identified several hazard trees—dead, diseased or unstable trees that pose a safety risk to people or structures—on Ecola State Park Road. Hazard tree removal is a routine practice during the winter at most state parks.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has hired Tillamook-based Whitehead Reforestation to complete the project. Estimated cost is $7,000.

Learn more about hazard trees on the U.S. Forest Service website.

Visitors to the north coast next week are encouraged to explore other nearby state parks: Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point State Recreation Site.