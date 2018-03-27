Easter Egg Hunts in Tillamook County – Saturday March 31st

The Offshore Grill: From farm to table
Here’s the list of Easter Egg Hunts planned for Tillamook County, from south to north:
Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club Easter Egg Hunt
Nestucca Jr/Sr. High Football Field
10:00 a.m. Preschool thru 4th grade
Come early, 9:00 a.m. meet the Easter bunny; explore a Nestucca RFPD Fire Engine; Raffle for Easter Basket prizes.
Blue Heron French Cheese Co.
2001 Blue Heron Dr.
11:00 am bring basket
Easter Bunny will be there
503-842-8282
Elks Lodge Park
South of Tillamook
Noon, bring basket
1,437 eggs to find/4 age groups
Hidden Acres Greenhouse
6760 South Prairie Rd, Tillamook
Noon, bring basket
age groups 0-3/4-5/6-7/8-10
Easter Bunny will be available for photos
Rockaway Beach- Phyllis Baker Park
N. 3rd Ave. & Coral St.
Noon, bring basket
Face painting, balloons, scavenger hunt
503-355-2291
Manzanita
Rex Champ Field (by Manzanita Lighthouse on Hwy 101)
Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Bonnet Hat Contest
10:30 am Easter Bonnet Hat contest, all ages
11:00 am Easter Egg hunt ages up to 12
Rain or shine
Kylie 503-812-7679
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer