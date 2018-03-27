Easter Egg Hunts in Tillamook County – Saturday March 31st

Here’s the list of Easter Egg Hunts planned for Tillamook County, from south to north:

Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club Easter Egg Hunt

Nestucca Jr/Sr. High Football Field

10:00 a.m. Preschool thru 4th grade

Come early, 9:00 a.m. meet the Easter bunny; explore a Nestucca RFPD Fire Engine; Raffle for Easter Basket prizes.

Blue Heron French Cheese Co.

2001 Blue Heron Dr.

11:00 am bring basket

Easter Bunny will be there

503-842-8282

Elks Lodge Park

South of Tillamook

Noon, bring basket

1,437 eggs to find/4 age groups

Hidden Acres Greenhouse

6760 South Prairie Rd, Tillamook

Noon, bring basket

age groups 0-3/4-5/6-7/8-10

Easter Bunny will be available for photos

Rockaway Beach- Phyllis Baker Park

N. 3rd Ave. & Coral St.

Noon, bring basket

Face painting, balloons, scavenger hunt

503-355-2291

Manzanita

Rex Champ Field (by Manzanita Lighthouse on Hwy 101)

Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Bonnet Hat Contest

10:30 am Easter Bonnet Hat contest, all ages

11:00 am Easter Egg hunt ages up to 12

Rain or shine

Kylie 503-812-7679