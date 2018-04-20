Earth Day at Alder Creek Farm, April 22nd, 10 am – Noon

Celebrate Earth Day at Alder Creek Farm, Sunday, April 22nd, from 10 am to Noon. Join the Lower Nehalem Community Trust planting native trees and shrubs along Alder Creek and working on the Teaching Trail. LNCT board members and volunteers will give guided tours upon request or take a self guided tour and get to know the Teaching Trail, the Sorrel Woods, the Community Garden and the newly acquired house and property adjacent to the farm. Learn about the history of the properties, the Community Garden and plans for the future.

This is a fun, family friendly event. The weather forecast calls for 60 degrees and sun. The elk have been out in the preserve and we encourage them to return on Sunday.



Alder Creek Farm is located at 35955 Underhill Lane, in Nehalem. Come as you are. We hope to see you there!

