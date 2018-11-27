Drop in for the food; stay for the Nestucca River views

As the owner and chef at the popular Portland Soup Company food cart for nearly 10 years, Jeremy Davidson was known for his tasty soups, sandwiches and salads.But now, Davidson has brought his talents to Pacific City where he’s manning the kitchen at The Riverhouse. Riverhouse Inn NestuccaSet on the Nestucca River, The Riverhouse was a local favorite for three decades, then sat closed for several years. Then, last June, Davidson delighted locals by reopening the space with a new menu specializing in locally sourced seafood, as well as local art.“It’s super quaint, family-friendly with a really inviting atmosphere,” Davidson said.As a professional soup chef for a decade, it’s no surprise he’ll put his clam chowder up against most anyone’s, but it’s Seafood Paella that Davidson considers his signature dish.“We do a pretty good job of that,” he said. “If you like seafood, we do it right.”He also offers a steak he calls “beautiful,” and chicken is always on the menu.But, it’s what you won’t find on the menu that helps make this a dining experience to remember: and that’s provided by Mother Nature. Riverhouse Inn Nestucca“Our view of the Nestucca River is really cool,” Davidson said. “We’re kind of right in the middle of estuary. There is a huge diversity of wildlife — we see lots of Blue Heron. The other day I saw a deer swimming across the river and there are always fish jumping.”Only on the Oregon Coast.The Riverhouse is located at 34450 Brooten Road in Pacific City. Open Wednesday-Saturday for dinner 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday for lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Sunday for lunch noon-5 p.m. and dinner 5-9 p.m.The post Drop in for the food; stay for the Nestucca River views appeared first on Tillamook Coast.

Source: Visit Tillamook Coast

