Downtown Tillamook ArtWalk Nov. 23rd

Art Accelerated invites you to the monthly Artwalk in downtown Tillamook Saturday November 23rd from 1-3PM.
All-volunteer, non-profit art organization, Art Accelerated, invites you to come and peruse all of the local talent. Are you an artist looking to find an audience? Contact Christine Harrison (503-809-91720) to become part of our monthly downtown Artwalk, always on the fourth Saturday of each month.
The following businesses and artists will be participating this Saturday. Come check it out!!! For more information go to our website: artaccelerated.org
ART ACCELERATED GALLERY
1906 Third St.
Gallery featuring: Fall gallery show
LUCKY BEAR SOAP CO.
1907 Second St
Featuring: Sky Veek
SALTY RAVEN
1908 Second St
Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks
KRISTY LOMBARD POTTERY
115 Main Street
Featuring: Thea DeFeyter and Kristy Lombard
SARASOTA’S
1911 Second St
Featuring: Christine Harrison
TANGLED YARNS
205 Main Ave
Featuring: Nancy Binkley
MADELINE’S VINTAGE MARKETPLACE
2016 Third St
Featuring: Jude Welter
RE:CURRENT
2015 Second St
Featuring: Kelly Raynor
PIONEER MUSEUM
2106 Second St
Featuring: Museums Heritage quilts and sculptures by Lorenzo Ghigliari
YO TIME
314 Main St
Featuring: Dennis Worrel & Senior SAFE Raffle Quilt
SUNFLOWER FLATS
317 Main Avenue
Featuring: TBA
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer