Downtown Tillamook ArtWalk Nov. 23rd

Art Accelerated invites you to the monthly Artwalk in downtown Tillamook Saturday November 23rd from 1-3PM.

All-volunteer, non-profit art organization, Art Accelerated, invites you to come and peruse all of the local talent. Are you an artist looking to find an audience? Contact Christine Harrison (503-809-91720) to become part of our monthly downtown Artwalk, always on the fourth Saturday of each month.

The following businesses and artists will be participating this Saturday. Come check it out!!! For more information go to our website: artaccelerated.org

ART ACCELERATED GALLERY

1906 Third St.

Gallery featuring: Fall gallery show

LUCKY BEAR SOAP CO.

1907 Second St

Featuring: Sky Veek

SALTY RAVEN

1908 Second St

Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks

KRISTY LOMBARD POTTERY

115 Main Street

Featuring: Thea DeFeyter and Kristy Lombard

SARASOTA’S

1911 Second St

Featuring: Christine Harrison

TANGLED YARNS

205 Main Ave

Featuring: Nancy Binkley

MADELINE’S VINTAGE MARKETPLACE

2016 Third St

Featuring: Jude Welter

RE:CURRENT

2015 Second St

Featuring: Kelly Raynor

PIONEER MUSEUM

2106 Second St

Featuring: Museums Heritage quilts and sculptures by Lorenzo Ghigliari

YO TIME

314 Main St

Featuring: Dennis Worrel & Senior SAFE Raffle Quilt

SUNFLOWER FLATS

317 Main Avenue

Featuring: TBA



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)