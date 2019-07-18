Dory Days in Pacific City – July 19-21 Celebrates 60 Years

The 60th annual Dory Days Festival is Friday, July 19 through Sunday July 21st, with a variety of activities throughout the Pacific City area. The event is a celebration of the local dory fishing culture that is unique to Pacific City. It is hosted by the Pacific City- Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Pacific City Dorymen’s Association. Dory boat operators will display their boats and meet visitors. There are activities throughout the weekend, including a kid’s dune climb for prizes on Saturday, and a fire fighter dune climb (in all their gear!) which is a fundraiser for Leukemia/Lymphoma sponsored by Nestucca Rural Volunteer Firefighters Association on Sunday. Here is the schedule of events:

Friday, July 19

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. –Artisan Fair at the four-way stop in Pacific City. Vendors feature handmade jewelry, crafts and a variety of artwork.

Saturday, July 20

Daylight – 11 am – Fishing Contest at Cape Kiwanda

7-10 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Nestucca Volunteer Firefighter Association at Kiawanda Community Center.

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. – The Linfield College and Pacific City Dorymens Association’s traveling exhibit Launching through the Surf: The Dory Fleet of Pacific City @ Kiawanda Community Center

8 a.m. – Kid’s Dune Climb – Race to the top of Pacific City’s fabled dune – Prizes at the top!

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. –Artisan Fair at the four-way stop in Pacific City



11 a.m. – PARADE – A boat-focused parade starting at Bob Straub State Park, ending at Chester’s Market; This year’s theme is “Diamond Dory Days”

Noon to 5 pm – Fish Fry @ Kiawanda Community Center

9 am to 5 pm – Dory Boat Display @four-way stop in Pacific City

6 pm – Family Bingo @Kiawanda Community Center

Sunday, July 21

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Dory boat display in downtown Pacific City.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Artisan Fair near four-way stop.

2 – 3 pm – Firefighter Dune Climb to support Leukemia & Lymphona Society, sponsored by the Nestucca Rural Volunteer Firefighters Assoc. @Cape Kiwanda – Registration starts at noon. Firefighters will “race” up the dune with all of their equipment.

Climb the sand dune behind Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City

– 240 vertical feet of soft sand – climb to the top and back down.

– With full turnouts, SCBA, and on air.

– A timed event benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

– Age group brackets – please let us know your age on the day of the event.

– Hosted by the Nestucca Volunteer Firefighters Association.

– Parking is extremely limited at event site, so please park at the Bob Straub State Park boat ramp and catch the shuttle to the dune (approximately one mile).

– Pre-registration closes on July 14.

– Day-of-event registration at the base of the dune at noon.

– Climbers must supply their own turnouts and SCBA.

On behalf of blood cancer patients everywhere, thank you for your support!

For more information about this event, call (503) 313-5496 or email roy_hansen@mentor.com.