‘Don’t Box Me In’ with Keith Jones – Free Coffee & Community Forum Nov. 7th

‘Don’t Box Me In’ with Keith Jones join us for a free Coffee & Community Forum for all community members, professionals and organizations from 10AM – Noon, Thursday, November 7th at the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church, 36050 10th St., Nehalem.

Keith Jones will inspire, educate, entertain and keep it very real. As an African American man with a disability – cerebral palsy – Keith has navigated, and continues to overcome, the perceptions of the world around him. Never one to shy away from those who try to deny his humanity, Keith shares stories from his life that will challenge his audiences to examine their perceptions about disability, race, equity and inclusion.

Jones is a nationally known advocate that has spoken in various capacities and venues around the U.S. and Oregon including the Northwest Down Syndrome Association’s annual conference, All Born-In and the Confederation of Oregon School Administrator’s (COSA) annual conference in Seaside, OR. He brings a high-caliber comedic style that is all his own and keeps this topic light, yet, relevant.

Thanks to Sammy’s Place, the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook, and the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church for supporting these opportunities within our community.

Register today by calling 1(888) 988-3228 or at factoregon.org





About FACT Oregon

Our mission is to empower Oregon families experiencing disability in their pursuit of a whole life by expanding awareness, growing community, and equipping families. Our visions is that families have high expectations and a vision for the future where all communities are accessible, welcoming, and embrace that disability is natural. We are able to support families with understanding special education, providing trainings, workshops, and in-services, person-centered planning tools, information and resources and a support line to answer your questions.