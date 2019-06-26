Dive into World Oceans Day at the Oregon Coast Aquarium June 29th

Newport, Oregon— The Oregon Coast Aquarium will celebrate World Oceans Day on Saturday, June 29. The event highlights the importance of the ocean and its inhabitants through interactive activities, raffles, and animal presentations.

The theme of 2019 World Oceans Day is “Together We Can.” The goal is to demonstrate leadership in preventing plastic pollution and share solutions that inspire and activate the global community. Working together, we can and will protect our shared ocean.

The event is free with admission and encourages guests of all ages to find everyday solutions to plastic pollution. The best part? The Aquarium animals will demonstrate how!

Learn from Max the sea lion and Schuster the sea otter as they show their commitment to recycling by disposing of plastic bottles in the proper receptacle, while JoJo the pelican educates guests on proper fishing line disposal. Animal husbandry staff will be available all day to chat with guests about wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

Join a scavenger hunt to find jigsaw pieces on the Aquarium grounds for chances to win Octopus and Moon Jelly encounters. Twice during the day, guests can even dissect a squid along with the Aquarium’s cephalopod expert. But if they’d rather watch from afar—there will be a once in a lifetime opportunity see the live dissection of a blue shark that was caught as bycatch.



The annual World Oceans Day event is celebrated by organizations across the globe to promote understanding and stewardship of the ocean. The Aquarium will be hosting interactive guest displays from our partner organizations, including The Surfrider Foundation, Shoreline Education for Awareness, OMSI, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, American Cetacean Society, Proteus Science Communication and WhaleTimes Inc.

“World Oceans Day is a great opportunity to celebrate and honor the blue planet that we depend on,” said Jeff Harms, Education Manager at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. “The Aquarium hopes to inspire visitors to appreciate our ocean and to take action to keep it healthy.”

For more information or to buy tickets online visit aquarium.org or call 541-867-FISH.



The Oregon Coast Aquarium creates unique and engaging experiences that connect you to the Oregon Coast and inspire ocean conservation. An accredited Association of Zoos & Aquariums institution, this 501(c)3 non-profit organization is ranked as one of the top 10 aquariums in the U.S. Visit us at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. www.aquarium.org, 541-867-3474. Follow us on Facebook.com/OregonCoastAquarium, or Twitter.com/OrCoastAquarium for the latest updates.