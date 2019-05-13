“Discover the Bounty of the Bays” Call for Art – Juried Exhibit to Benefit Tillamook Estuaries Partnership

Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Tillamook Bay receiving its designation as a “Bay of National Significance”. In honor of this momentous occasion TEP will host a special exhibit, titled Discover the Bounty of the Bays, at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum from August 3rd through September 28th, 2019. The exhibit will feature the history of Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, information about TEP’s work and programs, and artwork from local artists featuring the natural landscapes, wildlife, and communities TEP works to enhance.

TEP invites artists to submit their work to be featured as part of Discover the Bounty of the Bays.

ELIGIBILTY: All artwork must have nature or wildlife themes related to Tillamook County’s estuaries and watersheds. All media except jewelry and video are eligible. Artwork must not exceed 16” x 20”, including frame.

SUBMISSION: Artwork will be juried from images submitted electronically in .JPG format, maximum file size 3MB. Image file names should include last name of artist and name of piece. Additional information, such as the dimensions of piece (in inches) and location within Tillamook County on which artwork is based, should be included within the email submission. Submit entries to Debra Grace at debra@tbnep.org.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Jun 17, 2019: All entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, June 17th.

Jul 8, 2019: A member of the jury panel will notify artists of acceptance via email on or around Monday, July 8th.

Jul 20-21, 2019: All selected artwork must be hand delivered to the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, ready to be hung or displayed, during the weekend of July 20-21. Late deliveries will not be accepted.

Aug 3 – Sept 28: Discover the Bounty of the Bays special exhibit

SALES: All artwork will be for sale unless the artist states otherwise in the submission email. Proceeds shall be split 50% to the artist, 40% to TEP, 10% to the museum.

MORE INFORMATION: For more information, please call TEP Mondays – Thursdays at (503) 322-2222 or email Debra Grace at debra@tbnep.org.